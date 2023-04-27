One person was shot after an altercation at Meadow Park Apartments in Mullins.

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was shot Thursday after an altercation at Meadow Park Apartments in Mullins, and police are still looking for a suspect, according to Mullins Police Capt. Phillip Mostowski.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a small, white compact car.

The shooting is under investigation and more information will be released later, police said.

