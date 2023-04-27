MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was shot Thursday after an altercation at Meadow Park Apartments in Mullins, and police are still looking for a suspect, according to Mullins Police Capt. Phillip Mostowski.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said the suspect was last seen leaving the area in a small, white compact car.
The shooting is under investigation and more information will be released later, police said.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.