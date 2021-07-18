1 person stabbed, 1 in custody in incident on Hyde Circle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was treated for a stab wound and another person was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in an incident that occurred on Hyde Circle, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Major Michael Nunn said no other details, including the victim’s condition, were immediately available Sunday afternoon. However, he said he expects more information about the stabbing to be available early Monday.

The case is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.