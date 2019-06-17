Lake City man arrested in shooting at McDonald’s

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A 26-year-old man is in custody after a shooting at a Lake City McDonald’s.

Police have charged Damien Muldrow, of Lake City, with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A bond hearing has been set for 3 p.m. on Monday.

The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Sunday night at the McDonald’s on Ron McNair Blvd. One man was shot in the leg.

The victim, also a Lake City man, is recovering from the gunshot wound at a local hospital, Coker said. His injuries are not life-threatening

Police do not know if the suspect and the victim knew each other. No further information is available at this time.

SLED will help the Lake City Police Department with this investigation.

