1 shot at Florence County strip club

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a club, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Cheetah Florence Gentleman’s Club, located on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office.

The person was expected to survive. A person of interest was detained at the scene, according to Nunn.

Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.