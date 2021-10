DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – One person was found shot Sunday in Darlington County, according to authorities.

The victim told police he was shot at the Darlington Tavern, and then taken in a car to Drew Drive, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. He was found at about 2 a.m.

The victim is expected to survive. No further information was immediately available.