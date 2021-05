HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Thursday afternoon at a park in Hartsville.

The person was shot just after dusk at Byerly Park, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department. Blair said that the person was shot through a car door.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to Blair. Seven suspects have been interviewed in connection to the case.

