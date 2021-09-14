1-year-old, woman recovering after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Both a 1-year-old and a 25-year-old woman are recovering after being shot Monday in Dillon County.

The 25-year-old was shot in the knee and the 1-year-old was shot in the stomach. They both are recovering in the hospital from their injuries. According to the incident report from the sheriffs office, the two were in bed when they were hit by bullets.

“The first thing that came into my mind normally when a shooting happens it ends up in death,” said Betty Jean Johnson, a family member. “When I heard about it I was devastated. To know that her knee got shot out and the baby got shot in the stomach and there were other cousins and family members there. It could’ve been worse.”

Deputies found approximately 20 shell casings.

“Whenever you have people as cowards to shoot through somebody’s house and hitting a 1-year-old child. So as we speak right now we are out investigating this and we hope that we will make an arrest on this case pretty soon,” Sheriff Douglas Pernell said.

Johnson says she’s thankful that her loved ones are OK now, but something has to be done in Dillon County.

“Running these guys down, putting them in jail and all that stuff, it don’t start there. It starts at the root of the problem. We need jobs. We need programs. We need things for these kids to get into so they won’t be shooting each other up,” Johnson said.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Count on News13 for updates as we receive them.