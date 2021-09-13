1-year-old, woman shot in Dillon County, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old was one of two people shot Monday in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Deputies were called at 12:53 a.m. Monday to a mobile home along Highway 57, according to Pernell. He couldn’t provide a specific address or cross street. A 1-year-old was hit along with a “young woman.”

The child was taken to a hospital in Columbia and the woman is at a hospital in Myrtle Beach, according to deputies.

Both victims are expected to survive and there is no suspect information to release at this time, Pernell said.

