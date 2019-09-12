11 arrested on 37 drug charges in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police have arrested 11 people on drug charges following searches over the past few days.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers arrested:

Lawrence Graham

Ronnel Carson

Scott Filyaw

Jeffery Lynch

Johnny Parker

Christy Miles

Bryant Vu

Phillip Carr

Montell Washington

Bobby McGee

Ashley Martin

Between them, they are charged with 37 felony drug warrants.

According to Lake City police, those charges include:

distribution of meth

distribution of crack cocaine

distribution of cocaine

distribution of heroin

distribution of schedule II and III prescription pills

possession with intent to distribute (PWID) cocaine

PWID crack cocaine

PWID schedule II prescription pills

possession of meth

unlawful possession of firearms

These arrests are the result of covert drug investigations, according to police. So far, officers have seized over $4,500.00 in U.S. currency, several grams of meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, prescription pills, as well as firearms.

Lake City police say that several of the offenders are repeat offenders, some of which are currently on probation, or parole. More arrest and warrants are expected.

