11 people charged with lynching after ‘gang related’ West Florence High School attack

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eleven juveniles have been charged with third-degree lynching and gang solicitation after a fight Thursday at West Florence High School, according to Maj. Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The attack happened during after-school hours.

“After viewing multiple videos shared on social media outlets and interviewing multiple witnesses, deputies believe the incident was gang-related,” Nunn said in a statement. “All suspects have been released to the custody of parents or guardians.”

The video appears to show several people attacking a person inside a bathroom, with more people joining in.