11 pounds of pot, crack and a gun seized from home in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Investigators seized more than 11 pounds of pot, crack and a gun from a home in Darlington County.

Lashawn Alexander Alford

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office drug enforcement and special response teams searched a home on Cedar Ridge Road in the Dovesville community on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators found over 11 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, weight scales, a handgun and drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff Tony Chavis.

Lashawn Alexander Alford, 40, of Dovesville, was charged in connection with the investigation.

Additional arrests are expected, Chavis said.

