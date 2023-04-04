FLORENCE COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — Thirteen Pee Dee-area residents are headed to prison after being sentenced for their roles in a methamphetamine conspiracy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

Eleven men and two women were among those sentenced by Chief United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell. The conspiracy operated in the Chesterfield and Darlington county areas.

“Our office is dedicated to protecting the people of South Carolina from the dangers of drug trafficking and related gun crimes,” U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs said. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners who worked together to dismantle this methamphetamine trafficking ring and hold accountable those who were pedaling this dangerous drug into our neighborhoods.”

The following people were sentenced:

Clifford Ray Gardner, 67, of McBee, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Zachary Miles Gardner, 29, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine

Marion Wendell Brown, Jr., 37, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Harvey Lee Dixon, 37, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 74 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jeffrey Scott Lloyd, 32, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Craig Leon Warr, 50, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Ricky Jerry Wallace, 30, of Patrick, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Charles Barney Lloyd, 50, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Justin Lee Kelly, 40, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jonathan Nowell Dixon, 41, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 66 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Ashley Jordan Griffits, 33, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 92 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Thomas George Hall, II, 42, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Lacey Elizabeth Watford, 22, of Hartsville, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Wallace and Warr will be required to serve 10 years term of court-ordered supervision after completing their prison sentence. The others will have five years of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Clifford Ray Gardner was the head of a multiyear methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy and that he accounted for trafficking more than 9 kilograms of meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Evidence also showed Harvey Lee Dixon, Jeffrey Scott Lloyd, Craig Leon Warr, Ricky Jerry Wallace, Charles Barney Lloyd, Justin Lee Kelly, Jonathan Nowell Dixon, Ashley Jordan Griffits, Thomas George Hall, II, and Lacey Elizabeth Watford acted as distributors, with each one accounting for trafficking half a kilogram or more of meth, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In May 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Marion Wendell Brown Jr.’s home in Hartsville, from which he sold drugs. Officers found two rifles and a 12-gauge shotgun, approximately $1,000 in cash, 16 grams of meth and a quantity of heroin. Another search later on found more drugs and a stolen law enforcement firearm.

In May 2021, law enforcement conducted a controlled buy of approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine from Clifford Ray Gardner at a residence in McBee. Zachary Miles Gardner was the middleman on the deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In June 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the same McBee residence where the controlled buy occurred and found three firearms. Clifford Ray Gardner was prohibitiedfrom possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction.

“We are thankful for the diligent work and collaboration of the many departments that brought an end to the organization that was bringing these dangerous drugs into our community,” said Michelle Byers Brown, Hartsville’s public information officer. “The City of Hartsville continues to stay vigilant and dedicated to working with all agencies to assure that individuals who desire to harm our city and surrounding communities are brought to justice.”

The case was investigated by the Hartsville Police Department, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Flynn prosecuted the case.