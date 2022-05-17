FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sixteen people are facing charges in a joint investigation in the Pee Dee involving federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.

All of the suspects have been charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.

The following people have been arrested and arraigned on federal charges related to the distribution of 500 or more grams of meth. If convicted, they could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.

Russell Maurice Moses, a/k/a “Hammer,” 33, of Lydia

Jerry Glenn Brown, a/k/a “Glenn,” 51, of Hartsville

Richard Bradley Caddell, a/k/a “Brad,” 31, of McBee

Daniel Joseph Walters, a/k/a “Moonie,” 47, of Patrick

Ricky Lee Johnson, Jr., a/k/a “Lee Champion,” 32, of Cheraw

Ashley Lynn Griggs, 33, of Patrick

Daniel Howard Dixon, a/k/a “DJ,” 27, of Bennettsville

Russell Dwayne Gause, a/k/a “Rut,” 40, of Cheraw

Walter Elliott Hodge, 39, of Chesterfield

Don Edwards Jones, 41, of Hartsville

Linda Dale Lett, a/k/a “Dale,” 40, of Patrick

Bryan Drake Melton, a/k/a “Drake,” 38, of Cheraw

The following people are facing federal charges related to the distribution of 50 grams or more of meth. If convicted, they could be sentenced to 5 to 40 years in prison.

Ryan Cody Roberts, a/k/a “Tune G,” 31, of McBee

Crystal Renee Dixon, 36, of Darlington

Jessica Ashley Melton, 36, of Hartsville

Garrett Tyler Gainey, 29, of McBee

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield Police Department, Hartsville Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.