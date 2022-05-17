FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sixteen people are facing charges in a joint investigation in the Pee Dee involving federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florence.
All of the suspects have been charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.
The following people have been arrested and arraigned on federal charges related to the distribution of 500 or more grams of meth. If convicted, they could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison.
- Russell Maurice Moses, a/k/a “Hammer,” 33, of Lydia
- Jerry Glenn Brown, a/k/a “Glenn,” 51, of Hartsville
- Richard Bradley Caddell, a/k/a “Brad,” 31, of McBee
- Daniel Joseph Walters, a/k/a “Moonie,” 47, of Patrick
- Ricky Lee Johnson, Jr., a/k/a “Lee Champion,” 32, of Cheraw
- Ashley Lynn Griggs, 33, of Patrick
- Daniel Howard Dixon, a/k/a “DJ,” 27, of Bennettsville
- Russell Dwayne Gause, a/k/a “Rut,” 40, of Cheraw
- Walter Elliott Hodge, 39, of Chesterfield
- Don Edwards Jones, 41, of Hartsville
- Linda Dale Lett, a/k/a “Dale,” 40, of Patrick
- Bryan Drake Melton, a/k/a “Drake,” 38, of Cheraw
The following people are facing federal charges related to the distribution of 50 grams or more of meth. If convicted, they could be sentenced to 5 to 40 years in prison.
- Ryan Cody Roberts, a/k/a “Tune G,” 31, of McBee
- Crystal Renee Dixon, 36, of Darlington
- Jessica Ashley Melton, 36, of Hartsville
- Garrett Tyler Gainey, 29, of McBee
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Chesterfield Police Department, Hartsville Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.