16-year-old arrested in Dillon County shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with a Dillon County shooting, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.
The shooting happened at about 2 p.m. somewhere on Sinclair Road, Pernell said. The male victim is “fine.”
No other arrests are expected in the case, Pernell said. No other information was immediately available.
