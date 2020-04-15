Deputies: 16-year-old shot by someone in vehicle in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was shot by someone in a vehicle in Florence County around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot while walking on S Canal Dr., just south of the City of Florence, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Glen Kirby said.

Kirby said the injuries to the teen appear to be non-life threatening.

A News13 crew said the scene cleared by 7 p.m. Wednesday.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. Deputies say you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

