Deputies: 16-year-old shot by someone in vehicle in Florence Co.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old was shot by someone in a vehicle in Florence County around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot while walking on S Canal Dr., just south of the City of Florence, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Glen Kirby said.
Kirby said the injuries to the teen appear to be non-life threatening.
A News13 crew said the scene cleared by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
No other information is available at this time.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding this incident is asked to contact FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone and Android telephones. Deputies say you do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
News13 was the first to report this breaking news. Count on News13 for updates as we confirm more information.
