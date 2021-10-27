17-year-old arrested after Florence stabbing

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a stabbing in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called to the 800 block of Gladstone Street for reports of a stabbing victim. Police learned the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Harrell Street, Brandt said. The person stabbed is expected to survive.

A K-9 tracked the suspect to the area of Lawson Street and Dixie Street, where he was taken into custody, according to Brandt.

The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult. He will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Brandt said. His name has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories