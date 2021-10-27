17-year-old arrested after Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a stabbing in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police were called to the 800 block of Gladstone Street for reports of a stabbing victim. Police learned the stabbing happened in the 500 block of Harrell Street, Brandt said. The person stabbed is expected to survive.

A K-9 tracked the suspect to the area of Lawson Street and Dixie Street, where he was taken into custody, according to Brandt.

The 17-year-old will be charged as an adult. He will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Brandt said. His name has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.