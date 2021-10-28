17-year-old charged as adult after Florence stabbing

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Randall James Hardy III (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult following a stabbing Wednesday in Florence. 

Randall James Hardy III has been charged with attempted murder and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has been denied bond. 

The Florence Police Department said that the stabbing happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A K-9 tracked Hardy to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories