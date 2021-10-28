17-year-old charged as adult after Florence stabbing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A 17-year-old will be charged as an adult following a stabbing Wednesday in Florence.

Randall James Hardy III has been charged with attempted murder and for the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He has been denied bond.

The Florence Police Department said that the stabbing happened at about 9:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A K-9 tracked Hardy to a location near Lawson and Dixie streets, and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.