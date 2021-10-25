17-year-old gets maximum sentence in hit-and-run that injured Dillon band director

DILLON COUNTY (WBTW) — A 17-year-old boy received the maximum sentence Monday for his delinquent plea in a December hit-and-run that injured Dillon High School band director Adrian Wright.

Assistant Fourth Circuit Solicitor Shipp Daniel said the teen, who entered the plea in May, was given an indeterminate sentence. That’s the most severe sentence possible for a juvenile convicted of a crime, he said. In juvenile court, a delinquent plea is the equivalent of a guilty plea.

The teen remains in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, which will determine the amount of time he will serve. He could serve until he is 22-years-old, according to Shipp.