17-year-old in custody after drive-by shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old is in custody after a drive-by shooting Monday evening in Marion.
The shooting took place in the 700 block of Gibson St., Marion Police Chief, Tony Flowers said.
A 17-year-old male was shot and has non-life threatening injuries, Flowers said.
The incident remains under investigation. No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.
