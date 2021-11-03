18-year-old allegedly brought BB gun to West Florence High School parking lot Friday, deputies say

Jhalil Derrick Brown (Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old was charged after he allegedly brought a BB gun to the West Florence High School parking lot on Friday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Jhalil Derrick Brown, 18, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with carrying a weapon on school property. Deputies said that’s a different charge than if he had brought a “firearm” to school, but said the sheriff’s office takes the allegations seriously regardless.

Brown was allegedly seen in a video Friday with what appeared to be a handgun but was determined to be a BB gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Deputies said this incident is unrelated to unsubstantiated rumors of threats to another Florence County school that was circulating on social media Wednesday.

