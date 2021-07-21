18-year-old Florence man faces up to 70 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minors

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Florence man is facing up to 70 years in prison for sexual exploitation of minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Lorenzo Efrain Jazmany Rosales-Corrales, 18, of Florence, was arrested on seven charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, Wilson said. He’s charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Each of those charges carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Investigators were led to Rosales-Corrales from the tip from the CyberTipline that said he distributed and possessed child porn files.

Booking records show Rosales-Corrales was released from the Florence County Detention Center about four hours after his arrest on a $15,000 bond.