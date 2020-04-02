18-year-old wanted for attempted murder arrested by Darlington police

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – An 18-year-old wanted for attempted murder has been arrested by Darlington Police.
Eric Anias Bacote was arrested around 12:32 a.m. on Thursday “without incident” by Darlington police, Cpt. Kimberly Nelson says. Bacote was wanted by Darlington police for three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Bacote is accused of “shooting victims” on Fleming Street on March 25 around 8 p.m.
Please call 843-398-4026 or 843-398-4920 if you have any information about this case.
