19-year-old wanted for murder in connection with deadly shooting at Hartsville apartment complex

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville police are looking for a suspect wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Dabry James, 19, is wanted in the shooting, which happened Wednesday at the East Park Apartments, located on Lange Court in Hartsville, according to Lauren Baker, public information officer for the City of Hartsville.

A 29-year-old man was killed in the shooting, the Darlington County Coroner’s Office said. The identity of that person has not been release.

Dabry James (courtesy: City of Hartsville/Hartsville Police Department)

Police said the shooting was a result of a dispute between James and the victim.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are helping Hartsville police in finding the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to the Hartsville police at 843-383-3011 during business hours and at 843-206-4072 after hours.

