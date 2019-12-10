2 arrested after Darlington day care shut down, released on bond

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after a Darlington day care was shut down.

Robert Allen McTillman, the owner of the day care, and Sherlonda Takia Price, the day care’s director, were arrested, according to Captain Kimberly Nelson, with the Darlington Police Department.

McTillman was booked around 3 p.m. on December 5 on multiple charges of neglect by legal custodian, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records. Bond was set at $25,000 and McTillman was released around 8:45 p.m. on December 6.

Price was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 2:45 p.m. on December 5 on multiple charges of neglect by legal custodian, booking records show. Bond was set at $5,000 and Price was released around 5 p.m. on December 6.

Robert Allen McTillman (left) and Sherlonda Takia Price (right). Courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

News13 previously reportedly that Rose’s Learning Tree Daycare, located on Russell Street in Darlington, was shut down following an inspection.

City inspectors discovered the daycare had been operating without a business license, according to Captain Nelson. It was also discovered that the building that housed the day care had no running water as of Thursday.

