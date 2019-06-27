2 arrested after drugs, money seized from Marion County home

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested after drugs and money were seized from a Marion County home.

One Tuesday, the Marion County Combined Drug Unit served a search warrant on a home on Lodge Street after an several complaints and an investigation, a press release said. Money, cocaine base, and drug paraphernalia were seized in the search.

Kevin Delane Davis, 45, of Marion, was arrested and charged with three counts of distribution of cocaine base- third or subsequent offense and three counts of distribution of cocaine base near a school, according to the release. Davis was also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base- third offense after the search was finished. He was released on a $95,000 surety bond and given GPS monitoring.

Jerry Dewayne Jones, 41, of Mullins, was arrested on Wednesday on three counts of distribution of cocaine base- first offense, possession with intent to distribution marijuana- first offense, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base- first offense, the release said. Marijuana, cocaine base, and money were seized at the time of Jones’ arrest.

“We are continuing to do our part to eradicate illegal drugs from our community. The arrests of these latest two criminals is just another step in the process of freeing our citizens from the devastating effects that illegal drugs leaves in our county,” said Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace. “With cooperation from community members, we will continue to target these types of individuals who chose to pedal poison in Marion County.”