2 arrested after Florence County deputies raid home, seize 20 pounds of marijuana, $15,000, stolen gun

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been charged after authorities seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana and more than $15,000 on Monday while executing a search warrant at a home in Florence.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office charged Bruce Terrance Redden, 42, of Florence, and Shireen Kinyana Johnson, 26, of Shallotte, North Carolina, with trafficking in marijuana. Redden was also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

Photos: Florence County Detention Center

According to the sheriff’s office, $15,000 recovered from the raid at 2164 Broad Drive is believed to have come from the sale of illegal narcotics. During their investigation, deputies also recovered a stolen handgun and seized an unspecified amount of marijuana edibles.

Both Redden and Johnson have been released on bond from the Florence County Detention Center, jail records show.