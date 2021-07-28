2 arrested by Florence deputies connection with McDonald’s theft

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have made two arrests in a case after asking the public to identify a suspect accused of stealing from multiple McDonald’s locations.

Crinshawn Tyreik McCrea, 20, of Florence, was arrested Tuesday and charged with a violation of the Computer Crime Act, simple larceny of $2,000 or less and criminal conspiracy.

Aaliyah Makayla Green, 19, of Elgin, was also arrested and charged with simple larceny of $2,000 or less, along with criminal conspiracy.

On Monday, the two entered the McDonald’s at 2961 N. Williston Road in Florence, stood at the cash register as if they were going to place an order, and then took money from a register when the clerk stepped away to help another customer, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said that one suspect got access to the computerized register, and then both drove off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Authorities did not disclose which suspect is accused of breaking into the register. The sheriff’s office had previously stated that the suspect might have broken into registers at other McDonald’s locations in Marion and Latta.

Deputies found out the suspect vehicle was seen in the area of West Lucas Street a few hours after asking the public for help in identifying a suspect. The two were then arrested.

The pictured suspect is accused of taking money from a McDonald’s in Florence. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Both remained in jail awaiting a bond hearing, as of Wednesday afternoon.