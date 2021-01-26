2 arrested for armed robbery in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Florence County business, according to deputies.

In October, Traeqwan Wilson, 26, of Florence, and Jacob Pete White, 26, of Florence, allegedly entered a convenience store on East Palmetto Street and held the clerk at gunpoint, according to deputies.

Investigators said Wilson and White got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise.

White was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with armed robbery. He’s also charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person, transporting in a vehicle with seal broken, and not having a South Carolina driver’s license. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Wilson was arrested Friday and charged with armed robbery, according to deputies. He’s also facing charges from an incident in August in which he’s accused of stealing a victim’s credit card and used it at two locations without the victim’s consent, deputies said.

Wilson was released Monday on a $40,000 surety bond for the armed robbery charge.