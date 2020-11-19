2 arrested in connection with murder of missing Dillon County man

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with the murder of a missing Dillon County man, according to SLED.

T’Korey Taymar McMillon, 32, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

Jennifer Michelle Campbell, 37, was charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.

The charges are in connection with the death of Julandan Malik McCallum, who was reported missing in 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.