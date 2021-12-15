2 arrested in string of armed robberies in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been arrested in a string of armed robberies in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.

On Nov. 30, Rockeem Williams, 26, was arrested for a series of armed robberies that have occurred over the past several months in Marion. Williams has been charged with the July 10 armed robbery of the Shell Station located at 100 West Liberty Street, the Sept. 21 armed robbery Sunoco located at 1210 North Main St., when two pedestrians robbed at gun point in front of their residence in the 200 block of North Main Street, and for a robbery of the Cruizers #15 store located at 1000 East Liberty St.

He has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, along with three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of conspiracy, and six counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

On Tuesday, Walter Williams, 28, was arrested as the co-defendant in three of the above armed robberies. He is accused of helping in the robberies located at the Shell Station located on West Liberty Street, the two pedestrians that were robbed at gun point at their residence and the Cruizers #15 Store located on East Liberty.

Walter Williams is also charged with a separate armed robbery that was on Aug. 22, at the Omar Convenience store at 708 Jones Ave.

He has been charged with three counts of armed robbery along with three counts of unlawful carry of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, six counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and three counts of conspiracy.