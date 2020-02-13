2 arrested on drug charges in Florence Co. after search warrant, traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were arrested on drug charges in Florence County after a search warrant and a traffic stop.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 700 block of Cooktown Road, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby. Chad Jones was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

Stephen Matthews was arrested after a traffic stop on Cooktown Road, Kirby said. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

LATEST HEADLINES: