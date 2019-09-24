2 charged after armed robbery at Hartsville Cookout

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after an armed robbery at a Hartsville Cookout.

Tyshaun Erving Freeman and Sha’Keem De’Angelo Peterson were arrested in the case, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records.

Freeman was booked around 1 p.m. on Monday, booking records show. His charges include:

armed robbery, armed with a deadly weapon

criminal conspiracy

petit larceny $2000 or less

possession of a weapon during violent crime

unlawful carrying of weapon

3 counts of failure to appear

Peterson was booked around 11 a.m. Monday, booking records say. He is charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery with deadly weapon, and accessory before the fact to a felony.

No bond has been set for Freeman. Bond was set at $30,000 for Peterson. Both remain in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center as noon Tuesday.

Tyshaun Erving Freeman (left) and Sha’keem De’Angelo Peterson (right). Photos: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Around 5 a.m. on September 9, police officers were dispatched to the Cookout located at 626 S. Fifth Street, an incident report from the Hartsville Police Department says. Upon arriving, police “surrounded the incident location.”

A woman was directed by police to exit the restaurant with her hands up, the report says. Police confirmed this woman was not a suspect, but an employee of the restaurant. Police then cleared and secured the building, and began searching the area.

The victim told police she was closing for the night when she noticed the door to the kitchen opening, startling her, according to the report. The victim also said a man walked through the door, raised his hand up with a gun in it, and demanded money. The victim said she pointed to the money, and the man grabbed the money before running out into the lobby. The victim said she then ran to the bathroom, locked the door and called 911.

