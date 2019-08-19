2 charged after fight involving employee of Florence club

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after a fight involving an employee of a club in Florence.

Officers responded to Club 1520, located at 1520 West Palmetto Street, around 2 a.m. on August 10 “in reference to a disorderly person,” the Florence Police Department said in a release. “Responding officers learned that a patron was escorted out of the club for alleged disorderly conduct and a physical altercation occurred between the patron and a staff member of the club.”

Temaka Lytonria Singletary and Christopher James Mack are each charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery. Singletary was taken into custody on August 16 and Mack was taken into custody on Monday. Both were taken to the Florence County Detention Center.

According to FCDC booking records, Singletary received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond and was released around 2:10 p.m. on August 16. Bond has not been set and Mack remains in the center as of 12:45 p.m. Monday.

