2 charged after robbery, shooting in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged after an attempted armed robbery in Hartsville.

Briyonah Shequetta Wingate and Jeishieana York, both of Florence, have been charged in the case, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

“On or about” July 15, Wingate allegedly committed a robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and “did entice the victim to meet at 207 Fourteenth Street where he was supposed to be meeting a young lady,” the warrants allege. During the robbery, a pistol was reportedly presented and fired.

Warrants for Wingate also allege that she “was shooting at the victim as he escaped.”

Warrants for York allege that she “did lure the victim to the location with the knowledge and intention of him being robbed upon arrival.”

Around 11.30 p.m. on July 15, officers with the Hartsville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery, according to an incident report. Officers met with the victim, who reportedly stated that he had come to Hartsville to meet a woman he had met online.

The victim also reportedly told police that when he knocked on an apartment door, a man opened the door and told him to come inside, the report said. The victim also said he saw a man with a gun coming towards him from the parking lot, started running, and heard about five gunshots.

According to Darlington County booking records, Wingate is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery- armed with a deadly weapon, and criminal conspiracy. Wingate was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center around 12 p.m. Tuesday and remains in the center as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. No bond has been set.

York is charged criminal conspiracy, Darlington County booking records show. York was booked around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and remains in the center as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. Bond was set at $15,000.

