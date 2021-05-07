2 charged after shooting at Hartsville park

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were charged after a shooting Wednesday at Byerly Park in Hartsville, according to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville PD.

Kenard Keshawyn Huggins was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to Blair. Carquivas Quashawn Mitchell was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony in relation to the arrest of Huggins.

Police are still investigating and more charges are likely, including attempted murder, according to Blair.

The victim in the shooting was shot through a car door and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.