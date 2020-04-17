2 charged in Darlington car break-ins

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged in connection with car break-ins in Darlington.
Lanard Lyrell Gattison, 34, and Christopher Markeith Hart, 29, were arrested by Darlington police around 5 a.m. on April 14, Captain Kimberly Nelson said. Both Gattison and Hart are charged “with breaking into motor vehicles and possession of stolen goods.”
“The incidents occurred in the Palmetto Apartment area” of the city, Capt. Nelson also said. “The police department is asking everyone to please remember to lock their car doors and to take out all guns and other valuables from their vehicles.”
Gattison and Hart remain in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center pending bond, according to booking records.
