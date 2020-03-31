2 charged in Darlington Co. after 3-year-old found with multiple bite marks, severe bruising to face

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged in Darlington County after a 3-year-old was found with multiple bite marks and severe bruising to the face, according to deputies.

Ernest Fancote, III, 29, of Darlington, and Brittany Nicole Filyaw, 23, of Darlington, were arrested on March 14 and charged with neglect by a legal custodian, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says.

Ernest Fancote (left) and Brittany Filyaw (right). (Courtesy: Darlington County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigator was contacted on January 27 “about a 3 year old child with severe bruising to the facial area, and multiple bite marks in various areas of her body,” an incident report says. “It was obvious that the size of the bite marks present in the photos were that of an adult.”

The report also said investigators were provided with “11 photographs showing the extent of the child’s injuries.” Police determined the child’s safety was a concern and set up a safety plan. A forensic interview with the child has been scheduled.

Both Filyaw and Fancote were booked in to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

