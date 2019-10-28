2 charged in Darlington Co. shooting death

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged in a shooting death in Darlington County.

Keith Kevin Larry and Deonte Hamilton went to the 1300 block of Larrys Drive in August and were involved in a “physical altercation,” according to Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. During that altercation, a “firearm was discharged,” hitting the victim, who died.

Keith Kevin Larry (left) and Deonte Frankwon Hamilton (right(). Photos: Darlington County Detention Center.

Kilgo identified the victim as James Edward, Jr.

Last week, News13 reported that Hamilton was charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Hartsville.

