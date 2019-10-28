2 charged in Darlington Co. shooting death

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged in a shooting death in Darlington County.
Keith Kevin Larry and Deonte Hamilton went to the 1300 block of Larrys Drive in August and were involved in a “physical altercation,” according to Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. During that altercation, a “firearm was discharged,” hitting the victim, who died.
Kilgo identified the victim as James Edward, Jr.
Last week, News13 reported that Hamilton was charged with four counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting in Hartsville.
Count on News13 as we work to learn more.
LATEST HEADLINES: