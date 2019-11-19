2 charged with attempted murder in connection to Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been charged in connection to a shooting in Lake City.

Jakame D. Lawson was arrested on November 15 at his home on Independence Avenue for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Parker Street on October 30, according to Lake City police.

Jaheim Hanna was arrested in Lake City on Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to the same shooting.

Jakame Dwayne Lawson (left) and Jaheim Tariq Hanna (right). Photos courtesy: Florence County Detention Center.

One person was shot in the leg during the shooting.

According to Florence County Detention Center booking records, both Lawson and Hanna are being held without bond.

