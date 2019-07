Woman accused of leaving 2 kids in hot car at Florence Walmart set to appear in court Wednesday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman accused of leaving two kids in a hot car at a Florence Walmart is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

A bond hearing for Alyssa Oliver is set for Wednesday afternoon, according to Florence police.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. at the Irby Street Walmart, according to Lt. Mike Brandt, with Florence police. Officers were called to the scene and found the car with the two children in it.

Oliver, the children’s mother, later returned to the vehicle, police said. She was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and were placed in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services. No further information is available at this time.

News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson says the temperature in Florence would have been about 84 degrees at that time.

A similar incident happened last week at the same Walmart. The Florence County Special Operations Team rescued a baby locked inside a hot car by breaking the window. Deputies charged Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, of Effingham, with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for more details as we work to gather information.