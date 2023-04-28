A manhunt led to the arrest of a wanted man in Delaware.

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Darlington County men were arrested April 20 on a slew of illegal gambling charges after SLED agents responded to a complaint of illegal gambling, SLED said in a news release.

Thomas Bernard Langston, 68, of Lamar was arrested and charged by SLED with 10 counts of unlawful possession or operation of a slot machine and one count of unlawful betting, according to arrest warrants.

Another man, Roy Cook, 67, of Lamar was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a slot machine and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

Langston admitted to owning and operating the machines for the purpose of illegal gambling, according to the warrants.

Langston was booked into the Florence County Detention Center, SLED said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.