2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at mobile home park in Dillon

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Two people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting at a mobile home park in Dillon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday at the Pine Village MHP, the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crime scene unit with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) assisted the sheriff’s office in processing the scene. The shooting is currently under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

The coroner has ordered autopsies of the deceased.

No further details are available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.