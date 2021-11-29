2 face kidnapping, other charges for allegedly choking co-worker inside Florence hotel room

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of choking a co-worker with a telephone cord at a hotel have been returned to Florence County to face kidnapping and other charges, police said.

Matthew Michael Saunders, 30, of Cottageville, South Carolina, and Tyronjay Gregory Smith, 21, of Walterboro, South Carolina, allegedly held the person against their will and then stole the person’s vehicle and other personal property in the Sept. 12 incident in a hotel room on Woody Jones Boulevard, Florence police said.

Saunders was returned to Florence County from the Colleton County Detention Center on Nov. 24 to face outstanding warrants for conspiracy; kidnapping; strong-arm robbery; assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; and grand larceny. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center after being denied bond on the kidnapping charge.

Smith was returned to Florence County from the Walterboro Detention Center on Sept. 21 to face outstanding warrants for conspiracy; kidnapping; strong-arm robbery; assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center after being denied bond on the kidnapping charge.