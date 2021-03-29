2 Florence teens charged with armed robbery

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two teens have been charged in connection with a kidnapping, robbery and assault earlier this month.

Ashton Deshawn Hartley, 18, and 17-year-old Kaleb Dacoby Brock were arrested on Friday, according to information released Monday from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

A victim told police earlier this month that he went to meet a friend when he was robbed at gunpoint by two people, who then drove him away in his vehicle against his will, took him to a remote location and assaulted him, according to deputies. The suspects took his phone and wallet.

He was able to escape and get medical help, according to deputies. The extent of his injuries was not specified.

Harley has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy. Brock was charged with armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Harley was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Saturday on a $25,000 surety bond. Brock remains in jail on a $25,000 surety bond, as of Monday afternoon.

Additional charges and arrests are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.