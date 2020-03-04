FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting in Florence County, deputies say.
The shooting happened late Tuesday just before midnight in the area of Howard Street and Gaillard Street, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. People were in a small green car and a white SUV pulled up. Shots were fired, striking two people.
The two people injured were taken to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Gov. Roy Cooper and Lt. Gov. Dan Forest to face off in general election for NC governor seat
- Missing child alert issued for Florida teen
- GOP Sen. Thom Tillis, Democrat Cal Cunningham advance to general election for NC senate seat
- 2 injured after drive-by shooting in Florence County, deputies say
- NC police searching for abducted 4-year-old girl