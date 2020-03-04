2 injured after drive-by shooting in Florence County, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting in Florence County, deputies say.

The shooting happened late Tuesday just before midnight in the area of Howard Street and Gaillard Street, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. People were in a small green car and a white SUV pulled up. Shots were fired, striking two people.

The two people injured were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

