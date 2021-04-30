2 injured in shooting at Marion apartment complex

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Bobby Crawford.

Police responded to the shooting at the Housing Authority of Marion on Walnut Street, Crawford said. One of the people injured was shot. The second person injured was an innocent bystander who was cut by glass that was struck by a bullet.

No other information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.

