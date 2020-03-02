2 injured in shooting outside Marlboro County club, sheriff’s office says

MCCOLL, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured in a shooting outside of a club in Marlboro County.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday outside of The Ellison Club, located at 3296 US-401 in McColl, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy, with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.

