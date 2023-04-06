FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting in December, Major Michael Nunn told News13.

Jeanee Monique Harris, 27, of Scranton and William Matthew Jenerette Sr., 68, of Pamplico were arrested Thursday and charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, Nunn said.

According to investigators, on or about Dec. 12, 2022, Jenrette allegedly fired a handgun with “reckless disregard” for the safety of others in close proximity of his girlfriend, Jo Ann Reford, Nunn said. Reford was shot twice and died.

Nunn said investigators also charged Harris with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly fired a handgun with “reckless disregard” for the safety of others in close proximity of Reford, her mother.

Under South Carolina law, involuntary manslaughter is defined as the “reckless disregard of the safety of others,” and is punishable by up to five years in prison if convicted, Nunn said.

Harris and Jenerette are currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing, according to Nunn.