2 juveniles arrested in connection with Lake City home invasion

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a home invasion Tuesday night in Lake City, the police department said on Thursday.

The invasion happened at a home at the Cole Road Apartment, police said. The first suspect was taken into custody on scene and the second was arrested Thursday.

The second juvenile will be charged as an adult “due to the serious [nature] of the incident,” police said.

The Lake City Police Department said no other information will be released as the investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates.