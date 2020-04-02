2 juveniles charged with stealing car in Florence; gun found

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two juveniles were arrested late Wednesday night after police say they stole a car from the parking garage at 150 S. Irby Street.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle that was stolen traveling south on Irby Street and attempted to stop it, police said. The vehicle turned onto Third Loop Road and then into the parking lot at South Haven Apartments, crashing into three parked vehicles.

Two of the three suspects, both juveniles, who fled from the vehicle were immediately taken into custody, police said.

They have been charged with being in possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a pistol, and one with an additional charge of simple possession of marijuana.

Police said they also found that other unlocked vehicles in the parking garage had been gone through and additional charges are likely.

“The Florence Police Department has experienced an increase in the number of reported thefts from unlocked motor vehicles over the last several weeks,” the police department said.

“Because of that, we want to remind everyone to not leave the keys, guns, or valuables of any kind in your vehicle and to always lock the doors. In addition, we are asking our citizens for their assistance by immediately reporting any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity that you may observe.”

